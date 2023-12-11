Terra Nil coming to the Switch next week

The chill and meditative city-builder, Terra Nil is coming to the Nintendo Switch – next week on December 18th. Terra Nil is developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital.

The game previously only available on PC and via Netflix comes to the Switch just in time for the holidays. In Terra Nil you transform a barren, desolate wasteland into a thriving ecosystem – and you do so at your own pace.

Tackle a variety of replayable procedurally generated biomes—including volcanic glaciers, ruined cities, and tropical islands—each with their own uniquely challenging climate, geology, flora, and fauna. Then when you’ve completed all 4 regions, challenge yourself further with unlockable alternate levels. Create rainforests, swamps, rivers, and more, and watch as the dry, cracked surface of a dead world suddenly explodes with life and color.