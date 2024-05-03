Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition classified by the ESRB

Advertisement

The Entertainment Software Rating Board in the US has rated a currently unannounced game from Nintendo. On Friday a rating for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Switch was published, here’s what the rating board says it’s about;

This is a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games in which players traverse through various modes (e.g., speedrun, survival). Several challenges involve reaching specific points, while others prompt players to defeat small enemies or survive brief battles. Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash. ESRB

It sounds like it’s either a port, remake or re-release of the Nintendo World Championships 1990 title from the NES. This was a cartridge used at a competition in 1990 and features games that run for only minutes. How this could possibly translate into a full game remains to be seen.

It’s very odd for the ESRB to leak a game these days, especially one from Nintendo. Let’s see what happens.