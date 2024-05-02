Star Wars Hunters finally scores a release date

Advertisement

Way back in February 2021, an all-new Star Wars game was revealed as coming to the Nintendo Switch (and mobile platforms after the Direct), with the release aiming for later that year. Fast forward 3 years and with only a single Switch specific trailer later, we finally have a release date, June 4.

The game is a 4v4 arena shooter, where players pick their Star Wars character from an eclectic list, like Grozz the Wookie, Rieve the Dark Side Assassin or J-3DI, a droid who believes they are a Jedi.

There are multiple game modes on offer:

Squad Brawl – The winning team is the first to score 20 eliminations

Dynamic Control – Rotating control points will have you scramble across the map to own them

Power Control – Fixed control points will have you attempting to score the most points

Trophy Chase – There is one droid on the map, TR0-F33! and the first team to hold him for 100% of the time wins.

With maps across the galaxy, or at least themed to locations from across the galaxy, there will be some familiar vistas to enjoy. There is the delightful Ewok Village, the speed-filled Mos Espa Podrace, the Dune Sea Outpost, the Imperial facility known as Vandor Railyard and Death Star Crossfire.

With multiple class types to select from, each character is assigned to one of them, multiple game modes and maps, the battles should rage on for quite sometime. The game is also coming to mobile devices and pre-registering for those will earn exclusive rewards, there is no word on those rewards coming to Switch players. The game is available now on the eShop, it is also a free to play title, so it won’t cost you anything.