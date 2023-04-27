126
Nintendo will be at Gamescom 2023 this August

by Daniel VuckovicApril 27, 2023
After dumping E3 2023 to the curb, Nintendo has confirmed it’s still got some exhibition plans in mind. Gamescom has confirmed that Nintendo will be at the event from August 23rd to the 27th.

Nintendo did not attend the event last year, so it’s a welcome change.

What will Nintendo be showing? August is a while away, and aside from a TBC on Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo has nothing on the release schedule after the July release of Pikmin 4.

It could be anything.

