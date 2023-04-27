Nintendo will be at Gamescom 2023 this August

Advertisement

After dumping E3 2023 to the curb, Nintendo has confirmed it’s still got some exhibition plans in mind. Gamescom has confirmed that Nintendo will be at the event from August 23rd to the 27th.

Nintendo did not attend the event last year, so it’s a welcome change.

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023! Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ludCq12pwe — gamescom (@gamescom) April 26, 2023

What will Nintendo be showing? August is a while away, and aside from a TBC on Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo has nothing on the release schedule after the July release of Pikmin 4.

It could be anything.