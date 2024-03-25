Nintendo has kicked off its Switch eShop Easter Blockbuster Sale

Advertisement

When we saw only a couple of hundred games on sale last week, we knew there might be a big sale coming. What we didn’t expect was that it would be so early in the week.

Nintendo has kicked off another big eShop sale, dubbed the “Blockbuster” sale, which includes first-party games. Some that haven’t been on sale in a while. It’s not all just Nintendo stuff, but third parties and indies. Like usual, we’ll give you the list of games Nintendo put up as recommendations and then scour the list ourselves for the rest of the best.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 70% off

✚ Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe (Ubisoft) – $53.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 40% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 25% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (Sega) – $19.23 (Usually $54.95, ends 07/04) – 65% off

✚ Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) – $59.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/04) – 40% off

Vooks team Highlights

✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft US) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 80% off

✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Spike Chunsoft US) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 07/04) – 60% off

✚ Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) – $33.30 (Usually $49.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 04/04) – 80% off

✚ Burnout Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 07/04) – 80% off

✚ Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO) – $12.79 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 84% off

✚ Eastward (Chucklefish) – $21.57 (Usually $35.95, ends 07/04) – 40% off

✚ FRAMED Collection (Fellow Traveller) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/04) – 80% off

✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 07/04) – 65% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/04) – 85% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 67% off

✚ METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 (KONAMI) – $63.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 07/04) – 30% off

✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/04) – 50% off

✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/04) – 80% off

✚ Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive) – $25.79 (Usually $36.95, ends 07/04) – 30% off

✚ Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle (SEGA) – $32.42 (Usually $58.95, ends 07/04) – 45% off

✚ Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Return to Monkey Island (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/04) – 40% off

✚ Sifu (SLOCLAP) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 60% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 50% off

✚ The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Crows Crows Crows) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 07/04) – 50% off

✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/04) – 60% off

✚ The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PlatinumGames) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/04) – 55% off

✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $8.24 (Usually $54.94, ends 07/04) – 85% off

✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $5.19 (Usually $39.99, ends 07/04) – 87% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/04) – 33% off

✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! (KONAMI) – $7.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/04) – 88% off

Everthing else, which will still have good stuff in there.