Nintendo Download Updates (Week 43) Bewitched
It’s that time of the year when all the spooky games are released. You can tell because they all have black backgrounds, red text and scary fonts. Boo!
There’s also a $60 Cocomelon game, when will the horror end?
New release highlights: Clearly the big game this week is Bayonetta 3, we even have a review for it. Factorio is also out (sometime on the 28th, yes that’s today), then we’ve got Arkanoid – Eternal Battle looking pretty good, Robert California’s favourite game Saturnalia, the 90s are back with Oddworld: Soulstorm, and if you want a real scare Resident Evil 2 and 3 are available as cloud versions – at least they’re not $100 bucks.
✚ 3 in 1: Fashion Games! – $3.79 (Usually $37.99)
✚ A Winding Path – $7.99 (Usually $9.99)
✚ Alterity Experience – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Arcade Archives ORDYNE – $10.50
✚ ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE – $36.00 (Usually $40.00)
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia – $69.95
✚ Bayonetta 3 – $79.95
✚ Bestanden! Dein Weg zum Führerschein – $45.00
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Halloween Edition – $2.95 (Usually $11.85)
✚ Bones of Halloween – $7.99
✚ Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator – $24.30 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Buddy Simulator 1984 – $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Car+Toon Race: Rally Valley Champion – $16.99
✚ Charon’s Staircase – $52.49
✚ CoComelon: Play with JJ – $60.00
✚ Cubic Parking – $4.05 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Daemonum – $5.99
✚ DARIUSBURST CS CORE + TAITO/SEGA Pack – $40.50 (Usually $45.00)
✚ Dire Vengeance – $21.00
✚ Dire Vengeance Deluxe – $30.00
✚ DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Deluxe Edition – $2.98 (Usually $19.65)
✚ Ducky Quacky – $4.34 (Usually $7.49)
✚ Escape String – $10.50
✚ Factorio – $45.00
✚ Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike & the Quest for Stale Gum – $15.00
✚ Harmony’s Odyssey – $22.50
✚ Hidden Paws Mystery – $4.49 (Usually $5.99)
✚ Horse Club™ Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories – $59.95
✚ Hot Springs Story 2 – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Howloween Hero – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Insomnis – $19.12 (Usually $22.50)
✚ League of Enthusiastic Losers Deluxe Edition – $3.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Mass Creation Double Action Bundle – $28.00 (Usually $35.00)
✚ Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – $69.95
✚ Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition – $79.95
✚ Mojito the Cat: Halloween Edition – $2.96 (Usually $15.15)
✚ NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD – $32.00
✚ ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM – $69.95
✚ Opus Castle – Free Download
✚ Paradigm Paradox – $75.00
✚ Pixel Artist – $18.39 (Usually $22.99)
✚ Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – $15.00
✚ Resident Evil 2 Cloud Gameplay Demo – Free Download
✚ Resident Evil 3 Cloud Gameplay Demo – Free Download
✚ Robotry! – $18.95
✚ Rule No.1 – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
✚ Saturnalia – $30.00
✚ SIGNALIS – $29.95
✚ Solitaire: Classic Card Game – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Sophstar – $19.50
✚ Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation – $14.50
✚ Super Mabus Mania – $9.04 (Usually $10.05)
✚ Temple of Horror – $14.99
✚ The Pinball Wizard – $10.75 (Usually $11.95)
✚ THE Table Game – $21.00
✚ Timore Redo – $27.00
✚ VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure – $9.99
✚ Words Puzzles 3 in 1 – $5.90
✚ Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – $60.00
✚ – Isekai Harem Saver – ハーレム過ぎる異世界は俺が救う – $23.85
👻