396
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 26) Gardening

by Daniel VuckovicJune 23, 2023
Advertisement

In a week with a new Nintendo Direct were a surprisingly small amount of shadow drops, but what was dropped was pretty big. Nintendo dropped the first two Pikmin games just a month out from Pikmin 4. Buying them together is cheaper, but if you only want one you can just dip in with trying to finish two games before the new one hits.

It’s not all Pikmin though, but it probably would have been a lean week of releases without.

New release highlights: Pikmin 1+2, Railway Empire 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition, Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

CurrentlyUsually
– Stuck With Naughty Housewives – あまあま人妻包囲網$26.90 
-Becoming Your Beautiful Cousin- 美人姉妹と入れ替わり生活$26.90 
Alice Sisters$9.00 
Arcade Archives SPLATTER HOUSE$10.50 
Auralux: Constellations$2.99 $11.99 
Circuit Superstars$25.45 $29.95 
Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash$11.00 
Doodle World Deluxe$15.00 
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine$15.00 
Earthen Dragon$7.40 $14.80 
Everdream Valley$37.50 
Finger Football: Goal in Two$3.00 
Marble Ball Friends$5.40 
Neko Secret Homecoming$11.99 $14.99 
Nova Lands$27.00 $30.00 
Orebody: Binder’s Tale$15.00 
Pikmin 1$39.95 
Pikmin 1+2$69.95 
Pikmin 2$39.95 
Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island$52.50 
Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me –$32.78 
Quick Race$7.50 
Railway Empire 2 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition$75.00 
Rice Bowl Restaurant$18.00 $22.50 
Robolt$6.00 $7.50 
Skautfold: Usurper$22.50 
Sky Caravan$3.00 $30.00 
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia$37.95 
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Deluxe Edition$40.45 $44.95 
The Wonderful One: After School Hero$14.95 
Tricks Magician$7.99 
Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023$14.99 
Unimime – Unicycle Madness$7.50 
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2$30.00 
Zenful Journey$5.25 $7.50 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment