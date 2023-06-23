Japanese Splatoon fan bought Nintendo shares to attend AGM and complain
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 26) Gardening
In a week with a new Nintendo Direct were a surprisingly small amount of shadow drops, but what was dropped was pretty big. Nintendo dropped the first two Pikmin games just a month out from Pikmin 4. Buying them together is cheaper, but if you only want one you can just dip in with trying to finish two games before the new one hits.
It’s not all Pikmin though, but it probably would have been a lean week of releases without.
New release highlights:
Pikmin 1+2, Railway Empire 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition, Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all.
Please understand.
