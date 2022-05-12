Nintendo Download Updates (Week 19) Worldly
Whenever there’s an Indie World presentation there’s also a lot of games. This week there’s a lot of games from Indie World and then there’s also a lot of games as well.
Sales wise, things are a little slower – but check out something new instead.
New release highlights: The wonderful Dungeons of Dreadrock, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Mini Motorways, OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, Soundfall, and Wolfstride
New sales highlights: Conduct TOGETHER!, Hot Wheels Unleashed for 50% off, Party Golf, Squidgies Takeover
✚ Aery – A New Frontier – $14.99
✚ Arcade Archives PRO TENNIS WORLD COURT – $10.50
✚ Attentat 1942 – $21.00
✚ Connecto – $4.49
✚ Construction Machines SIM: Bridges, buildings and constructor trucks simulator – $22.50
✚ Doctor Hospital: Hypocondriac Simulator – $4.50
✚ Dog’s Donuts – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Dungeons of Dreadrock – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – $22.99
✚ Flippin Kaktus – $14.93 (Usually $17.99)
✚ Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs – $3.60
✚ Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – $14.06 (Usually $20.99)
✚ HellGunner – $7.99
✚ Hyper Echelon – $19.99
✚ Infinite Links – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage- – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Kiddy Memory – $5.99
✚ Let’s Get Fit – $39.95
✚ Maximillion Fortress – $5.25
✚ Mini Motorways – $19.99
✚ OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – $37.50
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series LAB – $9.60
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman – $60.00
✚ Rage Among the Stars – $6.00 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Red White Yellow Stingray – $16.50
✚ Rogue Lords – $45.00
✚ Seven Pirates H – $50.99 (Usually $59.99)
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle – $75.95
✚ SHMUP MANIA – $7.50
✚ Soundfall – $38.20 (Usually $44.95)
✚ Source of Madness – $30.00
✚ Summer Days – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – $75.95
✚ Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing – $15.00
✚ Vesper: Zero Light Edition – $15.00
✚ Wolfstride – $17.55 (Usually $19.50)
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 08/06) – 86% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/05) – 35% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/06) – 75% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/06) – 50% off
✚ Balloon Girl (Nerdvision Games) – $6.72 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/06) – 44% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (Untold Tales) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/06) – 87% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 80% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 80% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 11/06) – 90% off
✚ Card Shark (Devolver Digital) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 15% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $9.48 (Usually $17.25, ends 29/05) – 45% off
✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/05) – 34% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Cloudbase Prime (Floating Island Games) – $1.76 (Usually $14.50, ends 26/05) – 88% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 90% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/06) – 90% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $2.57 (Usually $7.35, ends 26/05) – 65% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/06) – 83% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/05) – 60% off
✚ Dex (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 11/06) – 90% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Dog’s Donuts (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 25% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.88 (Usually $8.25, ends 26/05) – 65% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Dungeons of Dreadrock (ChristophMinnameier) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Dungholes (Nerdvision Games) – $8.40 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/06) – 44% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/05) – 80% off
✚ FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $5.45 (Usually $10.90, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/06) – 90% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $14.93 (Usually $17.99, ends 03/06) – 17% off
✚ Fly TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/06) – 90% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 87% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules) – $14.06 (Usually $20.99, ends 10/06) – 33% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ (Milestone) – $64.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 50% off
✚ Headland (Northplay) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ If My Heart Had Wings (Willplus Co., Ltd.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/05) – 50% off
✚ Island Farmer (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $4.49, ends 25/05) – 33% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games ) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/06) – 80% off
✚ Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 01/06) – 80% off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/05) – 45% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ Lost Horizon (Koch Media) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 87% off
✚ Lost Horizon 2 (Koch Media) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 87% off
✚ Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (MoeNovel) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/05) – 35% off
✚ Lovekami -Healing Harem- (MoeNovel) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/05) – 25% off
✚ Lovekami -Useless Goddess- (MoeNovel) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/05) – 30% off
✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 26/05) – 30% off
✚ Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx (CIRCLE Ent.) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 01/06) – 15% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $5.34 (Usually $8.90, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Mini Motor Racing X (NextGen Reality) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/06) – 94% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 26/05) – 85% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/06) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 26/05) – 85% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/05) – 80% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/05) – 50% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 08/06) – 86% off
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $2.10 (Usually $5.25, ends 29/05) – 60% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 01/06) – 80% off
✚ Party Crashers (GiantMargarita) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/06) – 93% off
✚ Party Golf (Giant Margarita) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/06) – 93% off
✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 65% off
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 30% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/05) – 60% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/05) – 60% off
✚ Puzzle & Chess (Isaias Game Dev) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 22/05) – 60% off
✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 29/05) – 40% off
✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (Koch Media GmbH) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 87% off
✚ Secret Files 3 (Koch Media) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 87% off
✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (Koch Media GmbH) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/05) – 72% off
✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (Koch Media) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/05) – 87% off
✚ Senren * Banka (NekoNyan) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/06) – 10% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $39.05 (Usually $45.95, ends 09/06) – 15% off
✚ Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/06) – 80% off
✚ Soundfall (Noodlecake) – $38.20 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/05) – 15% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/05) – 87% off
✚ Spinny’s Journey (Thunder Sparrow) – $3.79 (Usually $18.99, ends 26/05) – 80% off
✚ Squidgies Takeover (Giant Margarita) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/06) – 93% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/06) – 90% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/06) – 83% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 80% off
✚ Summer Days (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/06) – 20% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $9.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 26/05) – 65% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/06) – 83% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 55% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/05) – 30% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 09/06) – 60% off
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 90% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $1.87 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/05) – 88% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/06) – 80% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/05) – 75% off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 29/05) – 60% off
✚ The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (Wired Productions) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/05) – 40% off
✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/06) – 70% off
✚ The Hong Kong Massacre / BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Bundle (Untold Tales) – $7.79 (Usually $59.99, ends 11/06) – 87% off
✚ The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – $21.41 (Usually $32.95, ends 19/05) – 35% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/05) – 75% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/05) – 70% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 22/05) – 30% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/05) – 65% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/06) – 75% off
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/05) – 40% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 (Kistler Studios) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/06) – 90% off