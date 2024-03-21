201
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 12) Just Peachy

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 21, 2024
Look out, Princess Peach is coming through – even most of the shovelware got out of the way for royalty this week. I said most, there was still a tonne of bundles and AI generated crap we had to cull from the list below.

Aside from the Princess Peach’s stage debut there’s a couple little other games, plus if you’re into baseball the normal non-special edition release of MLB The Show. Did we miss pointing something awesome? Let us know in the comments.

This week’s highlights: Princess Peach: Showtime! (review), MLB The Show 24, Krimson and Power of Ten.

Animal Buddies – Party Beasts$21.99
April’s Diary$22.50
Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK$10.50
Brain Memory 2$2.99$7.50
Cosmic Hare$6.00
Crypt Stalker$2.99$10.50
Demon Drop DX$3.60$4.50
Dinosaur Crossing: Unravel and Discover$7.35
Drift Legacy$2.99$29.99
Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition$15.00
Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook$15.99
Kingdom of Corrupts$7.20
Krimson$13.81$15.35
Master Maker 3D Ultimate$6.00$7.50
MLB® The Show™ 24$94.95
Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge$15.00
Multi Maze 3D$7.50
Paper Dash – City Hustle$14.50
Power of Ten$17.00
Princess Peach: Showtime!$79.95
Redgar: The Space Viking$22.50
Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw$22.50
Season Match Bundle$29.99
Sector 98$1.50
Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter$7.99
Stunt Paradise$11.99
SUSHI Shot Online$1.89
Western Frontier$2.70$3.00

