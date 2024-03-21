Nintendo Download Updates (Week 12) Just Peachy
Look out, Princess Peach is coming through – even most of the shovelware got out of the way for royalty this week. I said most, there was still a tonne of bundles and AI generated crap we had to cull from the list below.
Aside from the Princess Peach’s stage debut there’s a couple little other games, plus if you’re into baseball the normal non-special edition release of MLB The Show. Did we miss pointing something awesome? Let us know in the comments.
This week’s highlights: Princess Peach: Showtime! (review), MLB The Show 24, Krimson and Power of Ten.
|Animal Buddies – Party Beasts
|$21.99
|April’s Diary
|$22.50
|Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK
|$10.50
|Brain Memory 2
|$2.99
|$7.50
|Cosmic Hare
|$6.00
|Crypt Stalker
|$2.99
|$10.50
|Demon Drop DX
|$3.60
|$4.50
|Dinosaur Crossing: Unravel and Discover
|$7.35
|Drift Legacy
|$2.99
|$29.99
|Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition
|$15.00
|Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook
|$15.99
|Kingdom of Corrupts
|$7.20
|Krimson
|$13.81
|$15.35
|Master Maker 3D Ultimate
|$6.00
|$7.50
|MLB® The Show™ 24
|$94.95
|Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge
|$15.00
|Multi Maze 3D
|$7.50
|Paper Dash – City Hustle
|$14.50
|Power of Ten
|$17.00
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|$79.95
|Redgar: The Space Viking
|$22.50
|Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
|$22.50
|Season Match Bundle
|$29.99
|Sector 98
|$1.50
|Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter
|$7.99
|Stunt Paradise
|$11.99
|SUSHI Shot Online
|$1.89
|Western Frontier
|$2.70
|$3.00
