The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation coming tonight
People have been moaning that Nintendo hasn’t “marketed” The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet – they of course have but we’re always keen to know more.
So put down the pitchforks, pull up a chair, there’s new Tears of the Kingdom Footage coming tonight, fresh from Eiji Aonuma to you. Roughly ten minutes of gameplay will be shown.
Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz
Here’s the local times you’ll need to be up for it.
- Perth, Tuesday, 28 Mar 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Tuesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Tuesday, 28 Mar 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane Wednesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Wednesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 1:00 am AEDT
