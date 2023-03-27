The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation coming tonight

People have been moaning that Nintendo hasn’t “marketed” The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet – they of course have but we’re always keen to know more.

So put down the pitchforks, pull up a chair, there’s new Tears of the Kingdom Footage coming tonight, fresh from Eiji Aonuma to you. Roughly ten minutes of gameplay will be shown.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



Here’s the local times you’ll need to be up for it.