The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation coming tonight

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 27, 2023

People have been moaning that Nintendo hasn’t “marketed” The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet – they of course have but we’re always keen to know more.

So put down the pitchforks, pull up a chair, there’s new Tears of the Kingdom Footage coming tonight, fresh from Eiji Aonuma to you. Roughly ten minutes of gameplay will be shown.

Here’s the local times you’ll need to be up for it.

  • Perth, Tuesday, 28 Mar 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Tuesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin, Tuesday, 28 Mar 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane Wednesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Wednesday, 29 Mar 2023 at 1:00 am AEDT
