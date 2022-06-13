Minecraft Legends is coming to Switch next year

During the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, there were a number of games announced, most of which were for other platforms, but there were a few that are also coming to Switch and Minecraft Legends is one such title.

While this looks like Minecraft and has it in the name, it is going to be something as, with the development of it being lead by Blackbird Interactive, who are best known for their work on real-time strategy games.

In Minecraft Legends the Overworld is being invaded by Piglins and they are not going to be friendly at all, so it is up to you and the friends you make in the game, to come together to fight back against this new threat. Once you have your allies sorted, you will get to lead them into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether.

Players can choose to go solo in this adventure, or play with friends with the online co-op mode, but if you want to put your friends in their place, there is also going to be a competitive multiplayer as well, but details for that are being kept secret.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game below, but as for a release 2023 is all we know for now.