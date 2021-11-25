Life is Strange: True Colors on Switch gets new release date
This one has been a long time coming, but Life is Strange: True Colors will finally release on the Nintendo on December 7th. The original release date was all the back in September but needed a little more time.
Speaking of more time, you’ll have to wait for the physical version. That’s set to release on February 25th, 2022.
Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest game in the series and follows a young woman, Alex, who possesses the supernatural ability to absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others.
