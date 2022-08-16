Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection out September 27th on Switch

Square Enix has announced the release date for the Switch version of Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay. Due originally in 2021, the collection itself was delayed and then the Switch version delayed again.

Now the collection which contains Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered will be released on September 27th.

The updated games come with a wealth of changes including

Remastered visuals across characters and environments

Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance (Life is Strange Remastered only)

Updated and refined gameplay puzzles

Engine and lighting upgrades

Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings

Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events

Distinct licenced soundtrack & original scores

The game will be released on the eShop and physically in stores.