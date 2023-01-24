Completing the trilogy is now possible as Life is Strange 2 comes to Switch next month

Square Enix have announced that Life is Strange 2, the missing game from the series, will now arrive onto Switch on February 2nd. Check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

If you don’t know the series, or this game in particular, here is the official description of the game from Square Enix

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative-adventure in which your decisions influence both the game’s story and characters. You play as sixteen-year-old Sean Diaz, a normal kid growing up in the suburbs of Seattle. After your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic powers are unleashed by a traumatic incident, you are forced to abandon your home and flee from the police. As a big brother, you are solely responsible for not only Daniel’s safety, shelter, and wellbeing – but also how he grows to harness his power as you travel across the USA in an attempt to cross the border into Mexico.

The series will now be complete on Switch, though it had an odd release order. The third game in the series True Colors released first, complete with American spelling and then the first game remastered came next. Both of which released last year.