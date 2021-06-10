Kingdom Come Deliverance is coming to Switch
Koch Media have announced that Kingdom Come Deliverance is in fact coming to Switch, after it was leaked and then confirmed it wasn’t coming.
Developed by Warhorse Studios, the game tells the story of Henry, who is the son of a blacksmith in a small town, which is raided during a civil war and while he survives, his friends and family are slaughtered. With nothing else to lose, Henry picks up the sword to fight with and then the adventure begins.
Right now, all we know about the game is that it is coming to Switch, via the team at Saber Interactive, who also brought The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the platform. The game will be published on Switch under the new publishing label Koch Media have created, Prime Matter, but look for more details soon.