Get ready to enter the splash zone as Wave Race 64 is coming to Switch this week

Nintendo have announced that Wave Race 64 will be the next game to join the roster of Nintendo 64 games for members of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, making the 18th game to be added.

The game is hitting the app on August 19th, making it the first time that Nintendo has announced a game, and aiming to release it in the same week, usually there is a weeks lead time on new additions.

As always with these additions, they can drop at random times. As part of the news, Nintendo also released one single screenshot, if you were curious.