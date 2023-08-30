Fitness Boxing is being knocked out of the eShop

Advertisement

We see things removed from the eShop all the time, but this one is certainly different. Fitness Boxing was only released in 2019 and is already being removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop in November.

Nintendo issued the notice overnight, and you’ll have until November 30th to get the game or the demo before it’s digitally gone. Nintendo has no magic powers to remove physical copies from existence that we know of, so they’re safe.

No reason was given for the removal, but seeing as there are a bunch of music tracks in there – it’s probably that, even if they are all MIDI tracks.

Fitness Boxing 2 and Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, which is still something we can’t believe exists are safe for now.