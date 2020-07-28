Casetify is back with a new range of Pokémon phone cases, watch bands and more

Last year Casetify had a super stylish range of Pokémon themed phone cases, Apple Watch bands and other gadget accessories. They’re back this year with another set of designs, this time with a 90s design leaning.

The designs will drop from August 12th, if you want to be notified exactly when it’s happening you can sign up to their waitlist. Last time the designs sold out really quick, so if there’s anything there that takes you fancy – snap it up quick!