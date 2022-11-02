Special Edition Super Mario Bros. G-Shock watch on the way

Can’t afford the $20,000 TAG Heuer Mario Kart watch from a couple of weeks ago? Well, how about a trusty G-Shock?

Casio’s special Super Mario Bros edition of the G-Shock watch is coming on November 11th in the US. For a much nicer $150USD (expect around ~$260AUD), it features a Mario red and blue design, and there’s also a Koopa shell on the face. Casio also says Mario is on the band, but we can’t see him.

The watch will be made available locally, but we don’t have pricing, stockists or a release date here – we’ll update the story once we do. It’s just coming “soon”.