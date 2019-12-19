Big Ant releases AO Tennis 2 content editor before release

Ahead of AO Tennis 2‘s January 9 release, developer Big Ant Studios has released a PC client for the in-game content editor so you can get a head-start on creating your budding superstars.

The editor, AO Tennis 2 Tools, will be available via Steam and includes detailed customisation of players, stadiums and game scenarios. Handily, everything created here can be uploaded and then used in any version of AO Tennis 2 – including Nintendo Switch.

To demonstrate the tools in action, Big Ant released a video showing how it all works – gotta get them players looking slick.

Additionally, among Big Ant’s developer diary videos are some insights into the new features AO Tennis 2 will introduce. I’m definitely keen to spend plenty of time with the narrative-driven career mode, which looks to take inspiration from the recent stories featured in EA and 2K’s sports titles.

Once you’ve made your tennis creations, expect to see the Vooks review of AO Tennis 2 go live shortly after the January 9 release date.