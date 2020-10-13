Bargain Alert: eBay is having one hour eBay Plus Flash Sale (8pm AEDT)
Very shortly eBay will be having an eBay Plus one hour Flash Sale. There’s a few stipulations but you’d be getting 20% off if you spend over $120. That might seem a lot, but there might be some big ticket items you want to have a look at.
The sale runs from 8pm AEDT to 9pm AEDT.
The proviso also is that you have eBay Plus as well. You also need the code PLUSFLASH. Enter that one in the checkout.
- Nintendo Switch Neon (Big W) – $375.20
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey (Big W) – $239.20
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Coral (Big W) – $239.20
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Mario (City of Games) – $127.50
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Luigi – (City of Games) – $127.50
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Mario (The Gamesmen) – $131
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Luigi (The Gamesmen) – $131
- Ring Fit Adventure (EB Games) – $99.96
This sale doesn’t just apply to game stuff, so you could pick up headsets, keyboards, PC parts, graphics cards – anything (with some exceptions) for 20% off.
Thanks to Press-Start for alerting us to the deal.
