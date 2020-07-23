Balan Wonderworld is a new 3D action-platformer from Square-Enix and Yuji Naka

Last night Microsoft held it’s Xbox Games Showcase, and during the pre-show we got a Switch game out of it!

Balan Wonderworld is a brand new game from Yuji Naka and Square-Enix. Yuji Naka was the lead programmer on the original Sonic The Hedgehog and producer on Nights Into Dreams, and Balan Wonderland is just oozing that Nights look.

Here’s what Square-Enix has to say about it;

Twelve different tales await players in the bizarre and imaginary land of Wonderworld. As the star of the show you can use powers from 80 different costumes while exploring labyrinth stages, filled with a myriad of tricks and traps to get to the heart of each story. As you journey through this land between fantasy and reality, you must find a way to bring balance to others and yourself.

The game will be out in Autumn 2021 in Australia.