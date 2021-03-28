1574
Aussie Bargain Roundup: New Pokémon Snap

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 28, 2021

With Monster Hunter Rise out, the attentional turns to the next big game – and its one more than 20 years in the making.

After 22 years, we’re finally getting a sequel to Pokemon Snap, one filled with many more generations of Pokémon, branching paths and different times of the day to explore.

As the months continue, we’ll find out even more about the game. For now, some early pricing – but it’s a Pokémon game, so it’s probably not going much cheaper than what you see below.

New Pokémon Snap is out on Friday, April 30th.

Amazon.com.au

  • New Pokemon Snap – $68 – Link

Big W

  • New Pokemon Snap – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

  • New Pokémon Snap – $69 Link

EB Games

  • New Pokemon Snap – $79.95 – Link
    • Preorder and get an A2 poster

eShop

Gamesmen 

  • New Pokemon Snap – $68.00 – Link

Harvey Norman 

  • New Pokemon Snap – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • New Pokemon Snap – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • New Pokemon Snap – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

