Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metro Redux

This one kind of caught up with us! Metro Redux is out this week and there’s a couple of good ways to get a good price on it.

Metro Redux contains both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Night in their definitive forms, it also has all of the DLC ever released for the two games – and it comes on one cartridge. Yes, both games on one cartridge, nothing extra to download at all – and it’s cheaper than buying it on the eShop – madness!

Currently, Amazon is matching MightyApe, bringing the best price down to $59, even at the $69.95 RRP at it’s still better than buying them each on the eShop. Although at least if you only want one you have that option. As far as we can tell the ‘Ranger Cache’ pack is only available at EB Games.

Metro Redux is out this Friday, February 28th.

Metro Redux

Amazon.com.au

Metro Redux – $59 – Link Eligible for Prime

– Link

EB Games

Metro Redux – $69.95 – Link Includes the Ranger Cache Pre-order Pack including double-sided inlay, game case sleeve, pin badge set, art cards and poster.

– Link

eShop

Metro 2033 Redux – $36.95 – Link

– Link Metro: Last Night Redux – $36.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Metro Redux – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Metro Redux – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

Metro Redux – $59 – Link

OzGameShop

Metro Redux – $72.99 – Link

