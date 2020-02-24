Aussie Bargain Roundup: Metro Redux
This one kind of caught up with us! Metro Redux is out this week and there’s a couple of good ways to get a good price on it.
Metro Redux contains both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Night in their definitive forms, it also has all of the DLC ever released for the two games – and it comes on one cartridge. Yes, both games on one cartridge, nothing extra to download at all – and it’s cheaper than buying it on the eShop – madness!
Currently, Amazon is matching MightyApe, bringing the best price down to $59, even at the $69.95 RRP at it’s still better than buying them each on the eShop. Although at least if you only want one you have that option. As far as we can tell the ‘Ranger Cache’ pack is only available at EB Games.
Metro Redux is out this Friday, February 28th.
Amazon.com.au
- Metro Redux – $59 – Link
- Eligible for Prime
EB Games
- Metro Redux – $69.95 – Link
- Includes the Ranger Cache Pre-order Pack including double-sided inlay, game case sleeve, pin badge set, art cards and poster.
eShop
Gamesmen
- Metro Redux – $69.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Metro Redux – $69 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Metro Redux – $59 – Link
OzGameShop
- Metro Redux – $72.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
Thats cool and all, but this week is all about Samurai Shodown for me 🙂