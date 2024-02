Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 5) Block it in

Advertisement

The revolving door of games on sale turns once again, but this time some games pop out at their all time lowest prices. The LEGO games and Final Fantasy originals have all been on sale before, many times but they’re the cheapest they’ve ever been now.

There’s also a lot more this week that matches their previous low. Also if you like the Atelier games – all 70 of them, they’re on sale as well.

This week’s highlights: The FINAL FANTASY pixel remasters are all the cheapest they’ve ever been. Some of the LEGO games like LEGO CITY Undercover are matching their previous lows, whereas LEGO DC Super-Villains and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes are the cheapest they’ve been. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 also at an all time low. So many games with capital letters…

✚ #1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ #1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind 3 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/02) – 70% off

✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 85% off

✚ An American Werewolf in L.A. (Aurita Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 85% off

✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 85% off

✚ Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack (Koei Tecmo Europe) – $87.75 (Usually $135.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Koei Tecmo) – $87.75 (Usually $135.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ (Koei Tecmo) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00(Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo) – $73.12 (Usually $97.50, ends 18/02) – 25% off

✚ Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Koei Tecmo) – $87.75 (Usually $135.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei Tecmo) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Koei Tecmo) – $115.50 (Usually $165.00, ends 18/02) – 30% off

✚ Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/02) – 60% off

✚ Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo) – $103.50 (Usually $172.50, ends 18/02) – 40% off

✚ Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX (Koei Tecmo) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off

✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1 (McPeppergames) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/03) – 30% off

✚ BOOST BEAST (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $2.60 (Usually $13.00, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ BQM -BlockQuest Maker- (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/02) – 80% off

✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Balloon Pop – Learning Games for preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colours in 14 languages (McPeppergames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/03) – 40% off

✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/02) – 50% off

✚ Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack (McPeppergames) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 01/03) – 30% off

✚ Big Vehicle Simulator Games Bundle – Truck Farming Flight Construction Bus Ship (SC Ovilex Soft) – $20.24(Usually $134.99, ends 01/03) – 85% off

✚ Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames) – $77.00(Usually $110.00, ends 01/03) – 30% off

✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/03) – 72% off

✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Blizzard® Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/02) – 50% off

✚ Boreal Tenebrae (RedDeer.Games) – $2.84 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/03) – 72% off

✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $1.72 (Usually $11.50, ends 29/02) – 85% off

✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off

✚ Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi (SC Ovilex Soft) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 01/03) – 80% off

✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 02/03) – 93% off

✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/03) – 80% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/03) – 80% off

✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/03) – 80% off

✚ Circa Infinity (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 90% off

✚ Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle (Activision) – $69.95 (Usually $174.95, ends 14/02) – 60% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle (Activision) – $49.55 (Usually $123.95, ends 14/02) – 60% off

✚ Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 70% off

✚ Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/02) – 70% off

✚ DNF Duel: Who’s Next (NEXON) – $28.39 (Usually $70.99, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 30% off

✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $22.48 (Usually $44.96, ends 10/02) – 50% off

✚ Deflector (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $34.50, ends 02/03) – 91% off

✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $29.65 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/02) – 67% off

✚ Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/02) – 85% off

✚ Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/02) – 50% off

✚ DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/02) – 50% off

✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/02) – 67% off

✚ Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/02) – 80% off

✚ Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $103.50 (Usually $172.50, ends 18/02) – 40% off

✚ EAT BEAT DEADSPIKE-san (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Ellada Games RPG Bundle (Ellada Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ Elli (BandanaKid) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/03) – 75% off

✚ Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (mc2games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Escape Rooms Bundle (mc2games) – $29.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off

✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.36 (Usually $17.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle (SQUARE ENIX) – $86.36 (Usually $107.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY II (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.36 (Usually $17.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY III (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.56 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY IV (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.56 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY V (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.56 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VI (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.56 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/02) – 20% off

✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/03) – 90% off

✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Farmslider (2Awesome Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 40% off

✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/02) – 85% off

✚ Forever Lost: Episode 1 (Glitch Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/02) – 77% off

✚ Forever Lost: Episode 2 (Glitch Games) – $1.68 (Usually $8.40, ends 29/02) – 80% off

✚ Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/02) – 60% off

✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $19.50(Usually $30.00, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ Gale of Windoria (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $1.50 (Usually $46.00, ends 27/02) – 97% off

✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/02) – 80% off

✚ Gotcha Racing 2nd (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.20 (Usually $13.00, ends 14/02) – 60% off

✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $9.27 (Usually $15.46, ends 07/02) – 40% off

✚ Grand Prix Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/02) – 50% off

✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/03) – 75% off

✚ Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $3.57 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/02) – 83% off

✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ I Love Finding Critters! – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ I Love Finding MORE Cats! – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/02) – 75% off

✚ Idle Zoo Park (Ocean Media) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 60% off

✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off

✚ Inukari – Chase of Deception (RedDeer.Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/03) – 75% off

✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 50% off

✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Japanese Escape Games The Police Office (Regista) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off

✚ Jubilee (RED ART GAMES) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 10% off

✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/02) – 70% off

✚ LASERPITIUM (eastasiasoft) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 40% off

✚ LEGO CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/02) – 90% off

✚ LEGO DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $10.79 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/02) – 88% off

✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/02) – 88% off

✚ LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/02) – 88% off

✚ LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/02) – 92% off

✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off

✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/02) – 80% off

✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/02) – 70% off

✚ Mega Mall Story2 (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/02) – 40% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/02) – 60% off

✚ Mononoke Slashdown (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Mortal Kombat 1 (WB Games) – $83.97 (Usually $139.95, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/02) – 80% off

✚ My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/02) – 40% off

✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 85% off

✚ Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $29.70 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ Nirvana (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/03) – 85% off

✚ OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 14/02) – 50% off

✚ Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62(Usually $22.50, ends 01/03) – 35% off

✚ Othello (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 14/02) – 60% off

✚ Out of Line (Hatinh Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/02) – 50% off

✚ Oxide Room 104 (Wild Sphere) – $10.35 (Usually $36.99, ends 11/02) – 72% off

✚ PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/02) – 40% off

✚ Petit Petit Petit (MOSS) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 40% off

✚ Pix the Cat (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ Queeny Army (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/02) – 70% off

✚ ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $63.00 (Usually $105.00, ends 18/02) – 40% off

✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/02) – 50% off

✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Raven’s Hike (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $8.23 (Usually $32.95, ends 14/02) – 75% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/02) – 85% off

✚ Rogue Star Rescue (Chute Apps) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/02) – 35% off

✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/02) – 60% off

✚ SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $105.00, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games) – $4.49 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/02) – 90% off

✚ Shipwreck Escape (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/02) – 65% off

✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ SpelunKing: The Mine Match (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/02) – 72% off

✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ Station Manager (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/02) – 40% off

✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/02) – 70% off

✚ Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.23 (Usually $9.15, ends 02/03) – 76% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 02/03) – 73% off

✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/02) – 72% off

✚ Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (Hatinh Interactive) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off

✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 21/02) – 85% off

✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 70% off

✚ The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/02) – 85% off

✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ The Last Survey (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 93% off

✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/02) – 60% off

✚ The Mysterious Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ The Pigeon – Simulator (GameToTop Corp.) – $4.69 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/02) – 77% off

✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ The Seven Chambers (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 02/03) – 90% off

✚ Threaded (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/02) – 85% off

✚ Toasterball + Buissons Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $16.91 (Usually $19.90, ends 08/02) – 15% off

✚ Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/02) – 60% off

✚ UNPOGABLE (FULL STEAM STUDIOS) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ WARRIORS OROCHI 4 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $63.00 (Usually $105.00, ends 18/02) – 40% off

✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 70% off

✚ Warplanes Bundle (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/02) – 80% off

✚ Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 40% off

✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (ChubbyPixel) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/02) – 90% off

✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/02) – 80% off

✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/02) – 65% off