Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 29) United
New releases: The biggest release this week doesn’t even cost a thing, at least – to start. Pokémon Unite arrived to MOBA up your Switch. Cris Tales which I swear I’ve heard about this game coming for years, it’s finally here. We’ll have a review on that soon too. Cotton Reboot! brings back a classic, although it’s tiny bit pricey. The Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle also came and you can get all four mainline Crash games for $73.95 or all that plus CTR: Crash Team Racing for $104.95 as well in the Crashiversary. Those are sale prices as well, they’ll be more expensive after 27/7/
New sales: There’s a whole bunch of Team 17 stuff on sale, including Moving Out 🇦🇺, The Escapists 2, Crysis Remastered is 50% off, the fantastic Dicey Dungeons is as well. All of the Overcooked! games are on sale too, which is perfect for lockdown – or terrible – depending on your family.
✚ #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream ( JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 ($9.00 after 21/08)
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $59.95
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $13.99
✚ Arcade Archives VENDETTA (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 ($8.99 after 11/08)
✚ Bunny Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 11/08)
✚ Cotton Reboot! (ININ Games) – $60.00
✚ Cris Tales (Modus Games) – $69.95
✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 ($15.00 after 21/08)
✚ FATAL TWELVE (PROTOTYPE) – $60.00
✚ Freddy Spaghetti 2 ( Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $11.99
✚ Henosis (Odd Critter Games) – $8.50
✚ Hunter Shooting Camp (Pix Arts) – $11.99
✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $32.95
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $7.50
✚ MouseBot: Escape From CatLab (Vector Unit) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 27/07)
✚ Pokémon UNITE (The Pokémon Company) – $0.00
✚ Racing Xtreme 2 (T-Bull) – $9.99
✚ Sports Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $13.50
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $25.50 ($30.00 after 03/08)
✚ Super Hoops (Entity3) – $1.65
✚ Terra Bomber (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Terra Lander (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Terra Lander II – Rockslide Rescue (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $22.50
✚ Truck Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 19/08)
✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 (Kistler Benjamin) – $9.00
✚ #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $3.00 (Usually $9.30, ends 20/08) – 68% off
✚ #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream ( JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/08) – 67% off
✚ ‘n Verlore Verstand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $2.10 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/08) – 90% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ A Day Without Me (Silesia Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 67% off
✚ America Wild Hunting (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 25% off
✚ Angels of Death (PLAYISM) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $5.22 (Usually $17.40, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ AstroWings: Space War (Toward) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 05/08) – 50% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Vertical Reach) – $15.59 (Usually $25.99, ends 05/08) – 40% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/07) – 25% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Blackjack Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 18/08) – 85% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/08) – 75% off
✚ Buildings Have Feelings Too! (Merge Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Bunny Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.60 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 27/07) – 75% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Pro Wrestling (The Pocket Company) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/08) – 70% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $12.10 (Usually $22.00, ends 07/08) – 45% off
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/08) – 67% off
✚ Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Crashnauts (Fueled By Rockets) – $9.75 (Usually $18.30, ends 01/08) – 47% off
✚ Croixleur Sigma (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $20.06 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/08) – 33% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 05/08) – 60% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $2.89 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/08) – 71% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/08) – 75% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 90% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $2.39 (Usually $19.95, ends 19/08) – 88% off
✚ Dungeon of Crawl (IceTorch) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/08) – 20% off
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire (Vertical Reach) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/08) – 40% off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $60.19 (Usually $85.99, ends 08/08) – 30% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $11.97 (Usually $59.85, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $7.57 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/08) – 37% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Gnosia (PLAYISM) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 27/07) – 50% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $16.39 (Usually $20.49, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 50% off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 85% off
✚ Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $3.75, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Have a Blast (Firenut) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 20% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 80% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 18/08) – 85% off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Illusion of L’Phalcia (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ International Basketball (Pix Arts) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/08) – 25% off
✚ International Boxing (Pix Arts) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/08) – 25% off
✚ International Table Tennis (Pix Arts) – $7.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/08) – 10% off
✚ Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/08) – 75% off
✚ KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $40.95 (Usually $58.50, ends 09/08) – 30% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $0.59 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 80% off
✚ Legends of Ethernal (Natsume Inc. ) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2021 (Koch Media) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/07) – 35% off
✚ Let’s Sing Queen (Koch Media) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/07) – 35% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Mad Father (PLAYISM ) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/08) – 20% off
✚ Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $13.26 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/08) – 32% off
✚ Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Mermaid Castle (IceTorch) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/08) – 20% off
✚ Mini Car Racing (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.38 (Usually $6.90, ends 02/08) – 80% off
✚ Minute of Islands (Mixtvision) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 20% off
✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $23.60 (Usually $59.00, ends 12/08) – 60% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 20% off
✚ MouseBot: Escape From CatLab (Vector Unit) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/07) – 20% off
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/08) – 86% off
✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/08) – 75% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $23.95, ends 29/07) – 33% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Ninja Epic Adventure (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 25% off
✚ Nordlicht (Koch Media) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/07) – 40% off
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/08) – 60% off
✚ OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $17.64 (Usually $25.20, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat ( Team17) – $42.71 (Usually $56.95, ends 19/08) – 25% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 19/08) – 80% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure (Natsume Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/08) – 30% off
✚ S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 94% off
✚ Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story (eastasiasoft) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/08) – 40% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 25% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/08) – 85% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/08) – 75% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (©JanduSoft2020) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/08) – 30% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/08) – 75% off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/08) – 75% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 15% off
✚ Stonefly (MWM Interactive) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/08) – 30% off
✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (BoomBit Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/08) – 40% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Super Disc Soccer (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/07) – 75% off
✚ SuperMash (Digital Continue) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $2.73 (Usually $47.95, ends 04/08) – 94% off
✚ TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $55.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 09/08) – 30% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Tangrams Deluxe (Vertical Reach) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/08) – 40% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 40% off
✚ The Sisters – Party of the Year (Microids) – $51.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/08) – 15% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/08) – 50% off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
✚ Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. (Phoenixx) – $35.96 (Usually $44.95, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $20.76 (Usually $25.95, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ Truck Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 19/08) – 25% off
✚ Turbo Skiddy Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Tyd wag vir Niemand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/08) – 88% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Unlock The King (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $1.50, ends 05/08) – 80% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 90% off
✚ Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 21/08) – 30% off
✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 55% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 12/08) – 75% off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
✚ WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/08) – 70% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/07) – 75% off
✚ Wild Guns™ Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Worms Rumble (Team17) – $13.46 (Usually $17.95, ends 19/08) – 25% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- (PLAYISM) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 50% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $22.35, ends 11/08) – 87% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 20% off
✚ jetPIN (KrzysztofPodsada) – $1.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/08) – 87% off