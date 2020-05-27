This year’s Pokemon Go Fest event goes virtual

The Pokémon GO Fest events by all accounts were a bunch of fun. That’s if you lived in the handful of cities they hosted them in. Now it’s 2020 and the even isn’t an a big festival with thousands of people, it’s in your home, in your neighbourhood and cities.

On July 25th and 26th, Pokémon Go Fest will take place all over the world in a virtual format. It’ll still cost to enter, but there will be a weekend filled with bonuses, Pokémon and Special research. Usually new shiny Pokémon or even new Pokémon are introduced into the game.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but will be sold in-game.

Source: Niantic