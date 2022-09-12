Splatoon 3 sells 3.45 million copies in first 3 days on sale in just Japan
Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 has sold a massive 3.45 million units in the first three days on sale – in just Japan.
Nintendo says this is the “highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days”. There’s no word on worldwide figures, but 3.45 million in just one country is pretty massive in and of itself.
Splatoon 3 was released last week on September 9th, check out our review of the game here.
Source: Nintendo
