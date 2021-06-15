Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water heads to Switch later this year

Well there’s another Wii U port coming to the Switch, and probably not one you were expected. Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water is coming to the Switch later this year.

In this horror adventure game, you’ll cast out ghosts using the Camera Obscura and explore the mysteries surrounding the ethereal but deadly Mt. Hikami. The spine-chilling story features various protagonists, letting you experience the game from different perspectives. This version of the game also includes new costumes.