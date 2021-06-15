WarioWare: Get It Together! gets it together this September

It’s E3 and Nintendo is bringing out all the, er, almost-surprises.

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced a brand new WarioWare game, WarioWare: Get It Together. The new game has you controlling Wario (or other characters, each with their own ways to tackle games) while you complete a series of micro-games, as with previous games in the series.

It also has a 2-player co-op mode, for when you want to get together with a friend and awkwardly squeeze toothpaste out of a tube together. It was also heavily hinted at in a survey not too long ago, but hey, now we know it’s real.

WarioWare: Get It Together! launches on the Nintendo Switch on the 10th of September.