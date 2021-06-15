Metroid Dread isn’t dead, coming to Switch on October 8th
The first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years has been announced. Metroid Dread is coming to the Nintendo Switch and is a sequel to Metroid Fusion.
The game in being developed by MercurySteam, the team behind the Samus Returns remake on the Nintendo 3DS.
This #MetroidDread Special Edition will also be available!— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) June 15, 2021
Includes:
✔ Physical game
✔ SteelBook case
✔ Artbook
✔ Holographic art cards pic.twitter.com/r83tCRgxbF
Alongside the game there will be a new twin amiibo set featuring Samus in her new suit, and the new enemy from the game – the E.M.M.I. There’s also a special edition of the game with a 190 page art book. We’re getting here in Australia – and hope to have pricing later today.
Metroid Dread is out on October 8th 2021.
