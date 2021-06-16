Preorder Roundup: Metroid Dread Special Edition, amiibo, Zelda Game & Watch

A whole whack of special edition and limited edition stuff was announced at E3 last night and we figured we better put all the preorder links in one place so you don’t miss them.

The Metroid Dread Special Edition is exclusive to EB Games but other stores have the amiibo. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is also at other stores. Here’s a quick round up.

Metroid Dread Special Edition

EB Exclusive: $139.95 – Link Limit 1 per customer

– Link

Metroid Dread amiibo

Amazon – $44.95 – Link

– Link EB Games – Pre Sold Out

My Nintendo Store – $44.95 – Link

– Link Mighty Ape – $49 – Link

Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch

Amazon – $79.95 – Link

– Link EB Games – $79.95 – Link

– Link JB Hi-Fi – $79 – Link

– Link My Nintendo Store – $79.95 – Link

By Popular Demand, everything else announced at E3 by store

Amazon

Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 – Link

– Link WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95 – Link

– Link Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95 – Link

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link

EB Games

Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 – Link

– Link WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95 – Link

– Link Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95 – Link

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $69 – Link

– Link WarioWare Get It Together! – $59 – Link

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $69– Link

Gamesmen

Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $68 – Link

– Link WarioWare Get It Together! – $59.95 – Link

– Link Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $68– Link

Did we miss a store? Let us know in the comments.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.