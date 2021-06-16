852
1

Preorder Roundup: Metroid Dread Special Edition, amiibo, Zelda Game & Watch

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2021

A whole whack of special edition and limited edition stuff was announced at E3 last night and we figured we better put all the preorder links in one place so you don’t miss them.

The Metroid Dread Special Edition is exclusive to EB Games but other stores have the amiibo. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is also at other stores. Here’s a quick round up.

Metroid Dread Special Edition

  • EB Exclusive: $139.95Link
    • Limit 1 per customer

Metroid Dread amiibo

  • Amazon – $44.95Link
  • EB Games – Pre Sold Out
  • My Nintendo Store – $44.95Link
  • Mighty Ape – $49Link

Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch

  • Amazon – $79.95Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $79Link
  • My Nintendo Store – $79.95Link

By Popular Demand, everything else announced at E3 by store

Amazon

  • Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 Link
  • WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95Link
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95Link
  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95Link
  • Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 Link

EB Games

  • Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 Link
  • WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95Link
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95Link
  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95Link
  • Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $69 Link
  • WarioWare Get It Together! – $59Link
  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $69Link
  • Mario Party Superstars – $69Link

Gamesmen

  • Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $68 Link
  • WarioWare Get It Together! – $59.95Link
  • Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95Link
  • Mario Party Superstars – $68Link

Did we miss a store? Let us know in the comments.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, E3 2021, Metroid Dread, Zelda 35th
, , ,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

You must log in to post a comment