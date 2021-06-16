Preorder Roundup: Metroid Dread Special Edition, amiibo, Zelda Game & Watch
A whole whack of special edition and limited edition stuff was announced at E3 last night and we figured we better put all the preorder links in one place so you don’t miss them.
The Metroid Dread Special Edition is exclusive to EB Games but other stores have the amiibo. The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is also at other stores. Here’s a quick round up.
Metroid Dread Special Edition
- EB Exclusive: $139.95 – Link
- Limit 1 per customer
Metroid Dread amiibo
- Amazon – $44.95 – Link
- EB Games – Pre Sold Out
- My Nintendo Store – $44.95 – Link
- Mighty Ape – $49 – Link
Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch
- Amazon – $79.95 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $79 – Link
- My Nintendo Store – $79.95 – Link
By Popular Demand, everything else announced at E3 by store
Amazon
- Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 – Link
- WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95 – Link
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95 – Link
- Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link
EB Games
- Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $79.95 – Link
- WarioWare Get It Together! – $69.95 – Link
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – $79.95 – Link
- Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $79.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $69 – Link
- WarioWare Get It Together! – $59 – Link
- Shin Megami Tensei V – $69 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $69– Link
Gamesmen
- Metroid Dread (standard edition) – $68 – Link
- WarioWare Get It Together! – $59.95 – Link
- Shin Megami Tensei V – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $68– Link
Did we miss a store? Let us know in the comments.
