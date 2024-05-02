Back to the Future, Chucky, The Mummy and Xena and more collide in Funko Fusion
An all-new studio in 10:10 Games was founded by the folks who started TT Games, makers of countless Lego games over the past two decades and their debut game is Funko Fusion.
A game that takes countless properties from Universal Studios, like Back to the Future, Chucky, The Mummy and Xena: Warrior Princess and throws them together in an action-adventure game. The best news, the game can be played solo or with friends online.
There are more than 20 properties included in the game, which does include Invincible and The Walking Dead, which are Skybound Games properties and not Universal. They are helping with the game, thus their inclusion. Here is the full list of IP that are featuring in the game.
- Back to the Future
- Battlestar Galactica
- Child’s Play
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Funko
- Hot Fuzz
- Invincible
- Jaws
- Jurassic Park
- Knight Rider
- Masters of the Universe
- M3GAN
- The Mummy
- Nope
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Thing
- The Umbrella Academy
- Universal Classic Monsters
- The Walking Dead
- Voltron: Legendary Defender
- Xena: Warrior Princess
The game is set to release on September 13 for Switch and other platforms. Currently the only trailer, which is above, is generic footage and not Switch specific, same with the screens below. But both should give you an idea of what the game will look like.