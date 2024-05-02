Back to the Future, Chucky, The Mummy and Xena and more collide in Funko Fusion

Advertisement

An all-new studio in 10:10 Games was founded by the folks who started TT Games, makers of countless Lego games over the past two decades and their debut game is Funko Fusion.

A game that takes countless properties from Universal Studios, like Back to the Future, Chucky, The Mummy and Xena: Warrior Princess and throws them together in an action-adventure game. The best news, the game can be played solo or with friends online.

There are more than 20 properties included in the game, which does include Invincible and The Walking Dead, which are Skybound Games properties and not Universal. They are helping with the game, thus their inclusion. Here is the full list of IP that are featuring in the game.

Back to the Future

Battlestar Galactica

Child’s Play

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Funko

Hot Fuzz

Invincible

Jaws

Jurassic Park

Knight Rider

Masters of the Universe

M3GAN

The Mummy

Nope

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Shaun of the Dead

The Thing

The Umbrella Academy

Universal Classic Monsters

The Walking Dead

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Xena: Warrior Princess

The game is set to release on September 13 for Switch and other platforms. Currently the only trailer, which is above, is generic footage and not Switch specific, same with the screens below. But both should give you an idea of what the game will look like.