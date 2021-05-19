No need to look hard, with these new Korok themed items in Japan

Nintendo have announced that in Japan, they are going to be selling Korok themed items, such as a mug, shopping bag, hair-ties and more.

The items will be available from the Nintendo store in Tokyo, as well as online direct from Nintendo Japan. As always, there is no word on if they will come here, but given that we have our own store now and some of the items they are selling were once Japan exclusive, it is always possible. Prices for them start at 770 yen for the Korok keychains and go up to 3300 yen for the bag, which is at the bottom.

Check out the range below and let us know, which items would you get?