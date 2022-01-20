Nintendo Download Updates (Week 3) Gettin Jiggies with it

Well it only took to the third week of the year for the tap to be turned back on and over 40 new games arrived. Of course with a flood of games comes real… gems and then some real good games. Here’s what’s worth taking a look at.

New release highlights: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was a surprise release during the week, you can try it for free too. Windjammers 2 has arrived too and looks like ever more fun over the original. The Company Man has been getting a lot of chatter as well. Shadow Man Remastered is this week’s nostalgia blast as well. Finally RPGolf Legends has a terrific style and will scratch that sports and RPG itch.

Oh and if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscriber, Banjo-Kazooie is out too. Well, will be Friday morning.

New sales highlights: Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition, The Gardens Between oh and I missed Down in Bermuda last week and it’s $1.50. You can’t beat that.

✚ Alien Destroyer – $1.50

✚ Ancient Rush 2 – $7.50

✚ Animal Revolt Battle Simulator – $19.99

✚ Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY – $10.50

✚ Attack on Beetle – $7.80

✚ Blackwind – $29.99

✚ Brawl Chess Deluxe Edition – $3.22 – (Usually $18.99)

✚ Comic Coloring Book: COLORS – $2.99 – (Usually $14.99)

✚ Concordia: Digital Edition – $29.99 – (Usually $37.50)

✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving – $12.99

✚ Chef Word Ardee – Word Puzzle – $12.00

✚ Baby Storm – $27.00– (Usually $30.00)

✚ Demon Hunter: Ascendance – $13.50 – (Usually $22.50)

✚ Dobo’s Heroes – $3.00

✚ Downslope – $7.49

✚ Dragon Hills 2 – $22.50

✚ Drowning Cross – $1.50

✚ Dungeons of Shalnor – $14.99

✚ Escape Lala – Retro Point and Click Adventure – $1.50

✚ Escape Lala 2 – Retro Point and Click Adventure – $15.00

✚ Go Minimal – $3.75- (Usually $7.50)

✚ Guild of Ascension – $25.50

✚ Hammer Kid – $3.00 – (Usually $15.00)

✚ Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts – $45.00

✚ I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition – $15.00

✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat – $11.99

✚ JankBrain – $6.60

✚ Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes – $15.00

✚ Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire – $15.00

✚ Kinduo – $6.39 – (Usually $7.99)

✚ Kubi Adventures – $3.00 – (Usually $3.75)

✚ Labyrinth Legend – $22.50

✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Under Leaves – $7.39 – (Usually $36.99)

✚ Make the Burger – $4.49 – (Usually $5.99)

✚ Merek’s Market – $24.99

✚ Monster Rescue – $3.90

✚ Nature – $3.37 – (Usually $4.50)

✚ Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER – $15.45

✚ Pyramid Quest – $10.50 – (Usually $15.00)

✚ Queeny Army – $5.99 – (Usually $7.49)

✚ RichMan 10 – $12.75 – (Usually $15.00)

✚ Road Bustle – $1.50

✚ RPGolf Legends – $36.00 – (Usually $45.00)

✚ Scrapnaut – $12.72 – (Usually $15.90)

✚ Shadow Man Remastered – $26.55

✚ Sit-Ups Workout – $7.50

✚ Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sports – $15.00

✚ The Company Man – $27.00 – (Usually $30.00)

✚ The Enigma Machine – $9.60 – (Usually $12.00)

✚ The Flea Evolution: Bugaboo – $9.00

✚ Toasted! – $10.35

✚ Trivia For Dummies™ – $16.65

✚ Troll Patrol – $29.99

✚ Virtual Maid Streamer Ramie – $8.92 – (Usually $9.92)

✚ Vivid Knight – $19.35 – (Usually $21.50)

✚ Windjammers 2 – $27.00 – (Usually $30.00)

✚ Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Free Download

✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off

✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $12.06 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/02) – 33% off

✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 70% off

✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/02) – 60% off

✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off

✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/02) – 50% off

✚ Crowdy Farm Puzzle (7Levels) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/02) – 83% off

✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/02) – 60% off

✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $3.30 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/02) – 80% off

✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 19/02) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off

✚ Football Battle (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 08/02) – 20% off

✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 03/02) – 85% off

✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off

✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/02) – 60% off

✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off

✚ Here Be Dragons (Red Zero Games) – $7.20 (Usually $24.00, ends 19/02) – 70% off

✚ In Celebration Of Violence (Dolores Ent.) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/02) – 70% off

✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 70% off

✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $14.85 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/02) – 10% off

✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $11.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/02) – 85% off

✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/02) – 85% off

✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 70% off

✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ Mushroom Wars 2 (Zillion Whales) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/02) – 70% off

✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/02) – 50% off

✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/02) – 86% off

✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/02) – 70% off

✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off

✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off

✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/02) – 20% off

✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/02) – 75% off

✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/02) – 60% off

✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off

✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 02/02) – 60% off

✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/02) – 90% off

✚ Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (Silesia Games) – $5.25 (Usually $11.99, ends 08/02) – 56% off

✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off

✚ Sky Races (Gametry) – $2.10 (Usually $5.25, ends 19/02) – 60% off

✚ Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/02) – 75% off

✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/02) – 75% off

✚ Sound waves (LLC KURENTER) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 06/02) – 60% off

✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.79 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/02) – 83% off

✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off

✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 19/02) – 73% off

✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $2.38 (Usually $7.95, ends 17/02) – 70% off

✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/02) – 75% off

✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/02) – 30% off

✚ Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/02) – 80% off

✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/02) – 60% off

✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 33% off

✚ Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/02) – 75% off

✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/02) – 40% off