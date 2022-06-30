Nintendo Download Updates (Week 26) Loaded
This week is looking like a typical middle of November type week – there’s a lot of stuff here. New games, new DLC for games, surprise drops from Nintendo Directs and a whole bunch of bundles. As always we’ll come through the best stuff but if your favourite thing didn’t get picked up, let everyone know in the comments.
New release highlights: The biggest surprise this week was Portal: Companion Collection, two great games and a great port job as well. Little Noah: Scion of Paradise was also another Nintendo Direct surprise. Rabbids: Party of Legends announced only a couple of weeks ago is already here too.
If you don’t want a new game, but want to extend ones you already have you could get the massive Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion, or if you’re into Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course is here too.
New sales highlights: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Drawful 2, Golf Peaks, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town, The Gardens Between.
It’s July now, things are only going to get busier.
✚ Alien Engine – $1.50
✚ amazin’ Lumo – $4.78
✚ Arcade Archives THUNDER CEPTOR – $10.50
✚ Best of Merge vol#1 – $67.50
✚ Best of Merge vol#2 – $67.50
✚ Best of Merge vol#3 – $60.00
✚ Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei – $67.50 (Usually $75.00)
✚ Black Wolf – $3.79 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Box to the Box – $3.60
✚ CAN ANDROIDS SURVIVE – $14.44
✚ Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: COLORS – $2.86 (Usually $31.80)
✚ CORPSE FACTORY – $26.09 (Usually $28.99)
✚ Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – $11.99
✚ Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course – $40.50
✚ DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure – $13.49 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Dino Tales – $16.65
✚ Fillit – $8.92 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Ghostrunner: Complete Edition – $59.95
✚ Gliding Square – $3.99 (Usually $5.70)
✚ Ground Divers! – $24.34
✚ Hillbilly Doomsday – $7.50
✚ Hourglass – $37.50
✚ JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games – $5.99
✚ JETBOY & the Randomizer of DOOM – $7.95
✚ Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – $22.95
✚ Monster Hunter Rise – Sunbreak Expansion – $60.00
✚ Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $89.95
✚ Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – $109.95
✚ My Universe – Green Adventure : Farmers Friends – $60.00
✚ MYSPERYENCE Story 1: The Curious Case of the Headless Magnate – $21.99
✚ Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00)
✚ Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99)
✚ Portal: Companion Collection – $27.99
✚ Rabbids: Party of Legends – $59.95
✚ Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon – $20.00
✚ Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games – $14.99
✚ Red White Yellow Cruising – $16.50
✚ Salaryman Shi – $6.00
✚ Sine the Game – $4.49
✚ Sixty Words by POWGI – $11.99
✚ Squish – $17.85 (Usually $21.00)
✚ Taco Tom 2 – $9.00
✚ The Jackbox Party Starter – $29.99
✚ The Legacy: Prisoner – $10.50
✚ The Legend of Bum-Bo – $30.00
✚ The Maze Game: Runner and Escapist – $7.50
✚ UFS League – $4.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Viki Spotter: Around The World – $7.50
✚ ZIC: Zombies in City – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
Includes all releases up to 02:00 AEST on Friday 1st of July.
✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 35% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 29/07) – 94% off
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $1.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/07) – 83% off
✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? (HandyGames) – $38.65 (Usually $42.95, ends 23/08) – 10% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $35.09 (Usually $38.99, ends 27/07) – 10% off
✚ BUNNY MUST DIE! CHELSEA AND THE 7 DEVILS. (Mediascape) – $14.53 (Usually $20.77, ends 21/07) – 30% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei (Reef Entertainment) – $67.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 08/07) – 10% off
✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $3.79 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/07) – 16% off
✚ Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 86% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 60% off
✚ CORPSE FACTORY (RIVER CROW) – $26.09 (Usually $28.99, ends 08/07) – 10% off
✚ Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Charge Kid (Pineapple Works) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/07) – 50% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/07) – 25% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/07) – 88% off
✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $1.65 (Usually $25.00, ends 28/07) – 93% off
✚ Crayola Scoot (Outright Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/07) – 80% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $2.57 (Usually $7.35, ends 20/07) – 65% off
✚ DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure (Feardemic) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/07) – 10% off
✚ DARQ Complete Edition (Feardemic) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/07) – 67% off
✚ Death and Taxes (Pineapple Works) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/07) – 70% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/07) – 55% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 29/07) – 94% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Drawful 2 (Jackbox Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.88 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/07) – 65% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 60% off
✚ DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/07) – 75% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Epistory – Typing Chronicles (QubicGames) – $2.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 89% off
✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe ) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Fly Punch Boom! (Jollypunch Games) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $16.07 (Usually $23.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 70% off
✚ GLO (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 70% off
✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Gliding Square (Weakfish Studio) – $3.99 (Usually $5.70, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/07) – 33% off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 60% off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 75% off
✚ Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Hourglass (Secret Item Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $2.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 89% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/07) – 65% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Kao the Kangaroo (Tate Multimedia) – $38.69 (Usually $42.99, ends 14/07) – 10% off
✚ Kids: Farm Puzzle (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 65% off
✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $10.72 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/07) – 35% off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/07) – 92% off
✚ Mini Car Racing 2 (Kistler Studios) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $18.08 (Usually $26.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $19.47 (Usually $59.00, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 93% off
✚ My Coloring Book (Cool Small Games) – $2.23 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/07) – 70% off
✚ My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) (Nakana.io) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) (Nakana.io) – $24.00(Usually $30.00, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) (Nakana.io) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/07) – 20% off
✚ Neon City Riders (Mecha Studios Sociedad por Acciones Simplificadas de C.V.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ Not Not – A Brain Buster (naptime.games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/07) – 25% off
✚ Om Nom: Run (QubicGames) – $2.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 67% off
✚ PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls ( Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ PLOID (Nape Games) – $3.82 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/07) – 15% off
✚ PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/07) – 65% off
✚ Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Perpetuum Mobile (VerenigdeProducties) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/07) – 83% off
✚ Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Reknum Cheri Dreamland (Nape Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/07) – 70% off
✚ Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Rise of Insanity (Pineapple Works) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 75% off
✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 35% off
✚ Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 13/07) – 70% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/07) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/07) – 30% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 13/07) – 25% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/07) – 40% off
✚ Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $22.97 (Usually $45.95, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Shipped (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/07) – 83% off
✚ Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game (RuWaMo Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Spelunky (Mossmouth) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Squish (PM Studios) – $17.85 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/07) – 15% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $9.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 20/07) – 65% off
✚ Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition (VerenigdeProducties) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 50% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $3.14 (Usually $10.49, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $16.07 (Usually $23.99, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem ( Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $5.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/07) – 81% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/07) – 60% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $12.60 (Usually $31.50, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $19.42 (Usually $32.37, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $26.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 14/07) – 35% off
✚ The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/07) – 50% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/07) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Lands (naptime.games) – $2.50 (Usually $8.90, ends 31/07) – 72% off
✚ Tools Up! (ALL IN! GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/07) – 40% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.27 (Usually $15.99, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 19/07) – 80% off
✚ ZIC: Zombies in City (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/07) – 70% off