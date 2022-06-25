Nintendo Australia hosting Winter Grand Prix in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next month

Nintendo’s back with another Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament, but there is real-life prizes this time, like the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one.

Over three days, from 12 pm on July 8th to 10th, an official Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament will be running. There are gold points and exclusive merchandise to be won each day. Everyone who plays will get some Platinum Points for their trouble. The merchanise is kinda of sweet too.

For the full details, on what is up for grabs, how to enter and where to sign up in game check out Nintendo’s website. The scores are reset each day, so even if you don’t win on the first day or miss out you can try again another day.