New Tales from Borderlands coming to Switch on October 21st

During this morning’s Opening Night Live event from Gamescom, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced a brand new, New Tales from the Borderlands game. It’s coming to the Nintendo Switch as well as everything else on October 21st.

New Tales from the Borderlands is a choice-based interactive narrative adventure set in the Borderlands universe.

New Tales from the Borderlands immerses players in a deep and original story full of unexpected turns, heartwarming emotion, and classic Borderlands humor. Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, players will decide the fates of three underdogs out to make mayhem their business, with altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-flinging Fran.

The game is available to preorder now, if you do so you get the Adventure Capital Pack which includes some cosmetics, in-game currency and more. There are two versions of the game, the standard edition, and the Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition, whether you buy it digitally or physically comes with a copy of Tales from the Borderlands. If you buy it digitally the game will automatically unlock, the physical version will have a download code for the original.