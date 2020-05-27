Find out ‘What’s Included’ in these two new Borderlands and BioShock Collection trailers
In a classic case of better late than never, 2K has put out two new trailers for BioShock and Borderlands Collections that are due out on Friday. They run through the massive amounts of DLC included along with the six games in total between the pair.
Speaking of collections, we’ve also collected all the bargains for these two here, in our bargain roundup.
