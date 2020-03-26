2K Games bring BioShock & Borderlands Collections, XCOM 2 to Switch

Last night’s Nintendo Direct brought with it an underwater cities load of content, including a mass of games from 2K Games. The BioShock Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection and XCOM 2 all arrive on May 29th; it is the first time any of these franchises have been on a Nintendo machine.

First up BioShock Collection includes all three games, including all of the expansions packs and DLC for all of the games as well. The game will be released on the eShop and in physical form with a cartridge, but it will require an SD card and the internet. The cartridge only contains the opening acts of all three games, you’ll have to download the rest of the games to continue playing.

Borderlands Legendary Collection contains three games, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Also included is all of the DLC, ever, for all of these games. The collection like Bioshock is getting released on the eShop and physically in stores, but the cartridge only contains the first game. You will need an SD card and the internet to download the rest.

XCOM 2 Collection, isn’t a bunch of games bunch instead X-Com 2 and it’s the massive expansion XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. There’s also a bunch of downloadable content packs included as well. The game will be released physically as well as on the eShop, like the other games you’ll only some of the game on the cartridge (the first two mission) before having to download the rest.

Phew.