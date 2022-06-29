New gameplay details, characters & composers detailed in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope showcase

Early this morning, Ubisoft hosted a showcase for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope following the official release date reveal yesterday.

The showcase introduced by Davide Soliani, the Creative Director of the game, showed off a raft of changes to the gameplay, new characters, and two new composers working on the game’s music.

The most significant change is the removal of the grid from the game’s battle system. Characters can now freely move around, but they still call it a “tactical adventure”. Newcomers to Mario’s team now have names as well; the green and purple Edge and the indifferent Rabbid Rosalina. Bowser also is stepping up to join the team as a playable character. He’s annoyed his army has been stolen away by the game’s main enemy.

Famed composer Grant Kirkhope is again back on the game’s music, but he’ll have some help with Garath Coker and Yoko Shimomura also providing tunes. Gareth Coker has worked on Ori and the Blind Forest in the past. Yoko Shimomura has worked well – on a lot, including Kingdom Hearts, Super Mario RPG, Mario & Luigi and many others. A great get for the game!

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is out on October 20th.