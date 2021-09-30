160
Bloomberg says Switch developers have 4K devkits, Nintendo says nope

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 30, 2021

Rumours of a Pro or 4K Nintendo Switch models have been floating around for literal years. All of these rumours all came to a head earlier this year when Bloomberg reported that Nintendo was poised to release this new 4K model by the end of this year. Nintendo then announced the OLED model, and it’s out next week.

Bloomberg then reported that the OLED model would have a much greater profit margin than the OG Switch, after which Nintendo sent out a tweet refuting the report, and reiterating that the OLED model was the only model they planned on launching.

Now Bloomberg is back at it again, and as you know, we usually stay out of the rumour game — but this time, Nintendo has refuted the claim yet again. The new report from Bloomberg implicated that as many as 11 developers had dev kits for this new console, including Zynga.

Within hours of Bloomberg’s newest report, Nintendo had this to say, once again refuting the report and reiterating that the OLED Switch is the only planned launch.

Nintendo normally don’t comment on rumours or speculation, but to do so twice and with such speed. Well, there’s certainly something there.

