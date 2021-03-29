Vookcast #209: Monster Hunter Rise, “Switch Pro” and DLSS

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to delve into what’s good about one of Switch’s biggest releases of the year: Monster Hunter Rise. Luke and Ollie have had extensive time with the game in the lead up to their reviews, and give us the low-down on what to expect getting into later parts of the game.

There have also been some really interesting rumours (because there’s no shortage of them) surrounding the Switch Pro, suggesting it might incorporate DLSS for upscaling docked gameplay to 4K. Don’t know what any of that means? That’s okay, because we get into that for you!

Do you think machine learning will be Nintendo’s future in console-making? Is this the perfect jump-in point to the Monster Hunter series? Palicoes or Palamutes? Wirebug over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Monster Hunter 4 for the Nintendo 3DS.