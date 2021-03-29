Vookcast #209: Monster Hunter Rise, “Switch Pro” and DLSS
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to delve into what’s good about one of Switch’s biggest releases of the year: Monster Hunter Rise. Luke and Ollie have had extensive time with the game in the lead up to their reviews, and give us the low-down on what to expect getting into later parts of the game.
There have also been some really interesting rumours (because there’s no shortage of them) surrounding the Switch Pro, suggesting it might incorporate DLSS for upscaling docked gameplay to 4K. Don’t know what any of that means? That’s okay, because we get into that for you!
Do you think machine learning will be Nintendo’s future in console-making? Is this the perfect jump-in point to the Monster Hunter series? Palicoes or Palamutes? Wirebug over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!
Relevant articles:
- [Bloomberg] Nintendo to Use Faster Nvidia Chips in New 2021 Switch Model
- [Tom’s Hardware] Nintendo Switch Pro could use Nvidia Ada Lovelace GPU – what you need to know
- [YouTube: Digital Foundry] Control vs DLSS 2.0: Can 540p Match 1080p Image Quality? Full Ray Tracing on RTX 2060?
- [Eurogamer] Here’s a Nintendo 64DD development kit in pristine condition
Follow us on Twitter:
This week’s music is from Monster Hunter 4 for the Nintendo 3DS.