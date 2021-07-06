A new Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen has been announced, out October

Nintendo has just announced a new version of the Nintendo Switch, it’s the same specs as the current model so has but with a bunch of other hardware improvements including an OLED screen.

The new screen is OLED technology and it’s bigger at 7-inches (the current Switch is 6.2 inches). There’s a new dock that has a built in LAN port, the Switch itself has a wider adjustable stand that can move to any degree of angles. There’s also more internal storage and enhanced audio for handheld mode. The battery life stays the same as the current model, despite the larger screen size.













The system is out on October 8th. It’ll set you back AU$539.95 RRP.

So far JB Hi-Fi already have the system up for preorder. We’ll let you know when more go online.