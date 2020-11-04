Rune Factory 4 Special has game trial now live on the Switch eShop
Nintendo continues its rollout of full game trials on the Nintendo eShop with a new game this week. Rune Factory 4 is now available to play for a limited time, completely free if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
The trial will last until the 10th, sadly it doesn’t look like there’s any discount to help entice you once the trial is over.
You can download the trial from this link and get the game downloading remotely.
