Quake II out now Switch eShop, includes Quake 64 content and more
Today the Switch gains another classic first person shooter and that is Quake II. Like the port of Quake before it, this brings the game to the Switch in 1080p and a bunch of content and improvements.
It features enhanced models, improved enemy animations and gore, improved and restored AI behaviours, enhanced cinematics, dynamic and coloured lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, and more.
There’s also a brand new campaign called “Call of the Machine” from MachineGames. The original two expansions Ground Zero and The Reckoning are here as well.
There’s also all 19 campaign levels, 10 multiplayer deathmatch maps, and an additional, original soundtrack in this release of the original Quake II 64. There’s full online support, with cross-play, and even local multiplayer and co-op.
Like the original port on Switch the game will be just a mere $14.95AUD and it’s out now.