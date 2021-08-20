Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads and Deals (Week 33) Quake N Greak
After recovering from the shadow-drop express of releases last week, this week things are a little slower but but still a little selection of fun. We also had the late addition of Quake overnight – neat!
New release highlights: QUAKE, Greak: Memories of Azur, World Soccer Strikers ’91, Monster Train First Class, Road 96, Where’s Samantha? and if you love Space Invaders, there’s the Invincible Collection. We played this one all the way back at PAX 2019 and it’s finally out – Wrestledunk Sports has arrived as well.
There are over 300 new games on sale this week, and I can scroll up and down the list and pick some things I see that stand out but be sure to let me know if I miss something cool.
New sales highlights: BUTCHER, Golf With Your Friends, My Time at Portia, OlliOlli: Switch Stance, The Gardens Between, Worms W.M.D, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
✚ Arcade Archives VANDYKE (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $30.00
✚ Buissons (Tambouille) – $12.00
✚ Chess Gambit (D-Lo Games) – $9.67 ($14.50 after 14/09)
✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $13.50 ($18.00 after 16/09)
✚ Girls Tank Battle (TROOOZE) – $16.99
✚ Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $26.05 ($28.95 after 30/08)
✚ Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 18/09)
✚ Mayhem Brawler (HERO CONCEPT) – $30.00
✚ Metal Commando (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Monster Harvest (Merge Games) – $30.00
✚ Monster Train First Class (Gambitious) – $45.00
✚ Pile Up! Box by Box (HandyGames) – $22.50
✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $14.95
✚ Road 96 (DIGIXART ENTERTAINMENT) – $29.96
✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 ($11.99 after 07/09)
✚ Rush Rally Origins (Brownmonster) – $8.99
✚ SHAPE SUITABLE (liica) – $11.25
✚ Shark Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.50
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $90.00
✚ Space Marshals 2 (Pixelbite) – $22.00
✚ Space Scavenger (Red Cabin Games) – $19.50
✚ Thea 2: The Shattering (RockGame) – $23.20 ($29.00 after 01/09)
✚ Ultimate Bumper Cars: Dodgems (ogsoftgames) – $14.99
✚ Volleyball Challenge (Ultimate Games) – $7.50
✚ Where’s Samantha? (ROKiT Games) – $6.99 ($11.99 after 07/09)
✚ World Soccer Strikers ’91 (MeteorbyteStudios) – $8.49
✚ Wrestledunk Sports (TeamFractalAlligator) – $14.99
✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $4.19 ($5.99 after 08/09)
✚ the StoryTale (Redblack Spade) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises (Tricore) – $8.24 (Usually $16.49, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ A Fold Apart (Lightning Rod Games) – $10.79 (Usually $26.99, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ A Robot Named Fight (Hitcents) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Gambitious) – $1.62 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 88% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Alveole (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 20% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/09) – 75% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 60% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Bad North (Raw Fury) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 60% off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $3.82 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/08) – 45% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 60% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/09) – 80% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $3.82 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/09) – 86% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ CASE 2: Animatronics Survival (OOO Valnat) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/08) – 25% off
✚ CASE: Animatronics (OOO Valnat) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/08) – 25% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $8.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 30/08) – 31% off
✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/09) – 25% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Color Your World (Mindscape) – $13.79 (Usually $22.99, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
✚ CyberHive (Redblack Spade) – $11.60 (Usually $14.50, ends 30/08) – 20% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Darkestville Castle (BUKA Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ Death Come True (IzanagiGames) – $17.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/09) – 30% off
✚ Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/09) – 60% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $4.80 (Usually $48.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 (Hitcents) – $2.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/09) – 76% off
✚ Duke of Defense (Hitcents) – $3.99 (Usually $20.99, ends 08/09) – 81% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ Energy Balance (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Energy Cycle (EvgeniyKolpakov) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Escape from the Universe (CAT-astrophe Games LLC) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/09) – 80% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/08) – 30% off
✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/09) – 30% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $8.74 (Usually $17.49, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Find 10 Differences (Kistler Benjamin) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/08) – 83% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 67% off
✚ Forgotton Anne (Square Enix) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 18/09) – 25% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/09) – 75% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/09) – 70% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 02/09) – 30% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Gleaner Heights (ManolidisAimilios) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: Lost King (8FLOOR LTD) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 02/09) – 60% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $26.05 (Usually $28.95, ends 30/08) – 10% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/09) – 45% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (Red Zero Games) – $9.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 17/09) – 60% off
✚ Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/08) – 30% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $1.89 (Usually $18.90, ends 08/09) – 90% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ I dream of you and ice cream (ManolidisAimilios) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $10.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/09) – 80% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 30% off
✚ Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 20% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $6.25 (Usually $12.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (FTE Games) – $6.28 (Usually $12.57, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $6.28 (Usually $12.57, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $7.90 (Usually $15.80, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $6.36 (Usually $12.73, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $6.25 (Usually $12.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $6.28 (Usually $12.57, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (FTE Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (FTE Games) – $6.37 (Usually $12.75, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $6.25 (Usually $12.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $6.60 (Usually $13.20, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $6.28 (Usually $12.57, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 14/09) – 25% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $4.62 (Usually $11.55, ends 08/09) – 60% off
✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 25% off
✚ Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $8.70 (Usually $14.50, ends 29/08) – 40% off
✚ Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword) – $21.45 (Usually $33.00, ends 24/08) – 35% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Laws of Machine (Badri Bebua) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/09) – 30% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Lofi Ping Pong (Redblack Spade) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Benjamin) – $4.83 (Usually $6.90, ends 05/09) – 30% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Milanoir (Gambitious) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Ministry of Broadcast (Ministry of Broadcast) – $7.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/09) – 64% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/09) – 33% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Moonfall Ultimate (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/09) – 60% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 70% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/09) – 20% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 25/08) – 70% off
✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/09) – 75% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Narita Boy (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/09) – 33% off
✚ Neoverse Trinity Edition (Tino Games) – $14.74 (Usually $29.49, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $8.70 (Usually $17.40, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 25% off
✚ Notes (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Octahedron: Transfixed Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Off And On Again (subSilico) – $11.65 (Usually $16.65, ends 25/08) – 30% off
✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious) – $1.57 (Usually $4.49, ends 30/08) – 65% off
✚ Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious) – $1.30 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/08) – 57% off
✚ OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Gambitious) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.70 (Usually $57.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/09) – 35% off
✚ Pumpkin Jack (Headup Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/09) – 40% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Racing Xtreme 2 (T-Bull) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/09) – 50% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 31/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $9.97(Usually $19.95, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Rigid Force Redux (Headup Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 20% off
✚ Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 09/09) – 25% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $11.25(Usually $45.00, ends 08/09) – 75% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Sakura Succubus 3 (Gamuzumi) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/09) – 30% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Semblance (Gambitious) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 80% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/09) – 70% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Sigi – A Fart for Melusina (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/08) – 90% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Snowball Collections Bubble (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/09) – 67% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ SpyHack () – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $2.46 (Usually $6.15, ends 07/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/09) – 86% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $18.74 (Usually $67.50, ends 22/08) – 72% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/09) – 25% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 80% off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/09) – 93% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ The Choice of Life: Middle Ages (Redblack Spade) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/08) – 25% off
✚ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ The Coma: Recut (Devespresso Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $6.59 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/09) – 78% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $67.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ The True (Badri Bebua) – $9.97 (Usually $14.25, ends 08/09) – 30% off
✚ The Unholy Society (CAT-astrophe Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ Thea 2: The Shattering (RockGame) – $23.20 (Usually $29.00, ends 01/09) – 20% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/09) – 70% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/08) – 50% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/09) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Tiny Racer (IceTorch) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/09) – 80% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
✚ Torchlight III (Perfect World) – $22.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/08) – 63% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/09) – 35% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $11.49 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/08) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Ultra Age (DANGEN Entertainment) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/09) – 20% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeerGames) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Under the Jolly Roger (HeroCraft) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/09) – 30% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/09) – 70% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $3.90 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 74% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 66% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 66% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
✚ WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF (HeroCraft) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09) – 60% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/08) – 50% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Where’s Samantha? (ROKiT Games) – $6.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/09) – 42% off
✚ Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (STUDIOARTDINK) – $44.62 (Usually $52.50, ends 01/09) – 15% off
✚ Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Benjamin) – $5.17 (Usually $6.90, ends 05/09) – 25% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/08) – 70% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/09) – 50% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/09) – 75% off
✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $23.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/08) – 21% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/09) – 75% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 79% off
✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/09) – 30% off