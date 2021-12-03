6
Quake adds Horde Mode and more in new patch

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 4, 2021

Bethesda and Nightdive Studio keep adding more and more to the remastered version of Quake.

Today not only did we get a whole bunch of bug fixes, but there were also two new modes added to the game. The first is an all-new Horde Mode. You or a group of friends can take on waves and waves of enemies both online and locally. There are four new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode.

There’s also a new add-on called “Honey”. It’s not brand new to Quake, being released back in 2012 – but it’s new to this version. All of this has been developed by MachineGames.

Bug fixes include auto-aim refinements, and add-ons can now be played offline if they were downloaded before. You can chat with text and voice in lobbies as well.

