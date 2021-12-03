Quake adds Horde Mode and more in new patch

Bethesda and Nightdive Studio keep adding more and more to the remastered version of Quake.

Today not only did we get a whole bunch of bug fixes, but there were also two new modes added to the game. The first is an all-new Horde Mode. You or a group of friends can take on waves and waves of enemies both online and locally. There are four new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode.

There’s also a new add-on called “Honey”. It’s not brand new to Quake, being released back in 2012 – but it’s new to this version. All of this has been developed by MachineGames.

Bug fixes include auto-aim refinements, and add-ons can now be played offline if they were downloaded before. You can chat with text and voice in lobbies as well.