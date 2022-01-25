New Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer teases Hisuian starter evolutions

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released, showing off a host of interesting details and hinting at something quite curious indeed.

The new trailer, aptly titled “Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.” shows off some small sections of gameplay and story beats, some of which hasn’t been seen in particularly great detail before now. There’s plenty dodging of dangerous wild Pokémon, hucking balls at big monsters, and glimpses at all sorts of colourful characters.

Of course, the biggest reveal is that the starter Pokémon — Rowlett, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil — will have regional variants as their final evolutions. Their middle evolutions will remain the same, but the final forms? Well, we don’t officially know exactly what they’ll look like yet, the trailer only shows a brief flash, and The Pokémon Company has only shown off silhouettes. Just like the old Coro Coro days!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on the Nintendo Switch this Friday, the 28th of January. Keep an eye out for our future coverage of the game, and be sure to check out our Aussie Bargain Roundup to net yourself some big savings.