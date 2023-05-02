Marvel’s Midnight Suns release for Switch has been canned
Firaxis Games and 2K have announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been cancelled.
In a one sentence statement, hidden amongst the game’s latest update announcing a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release date, they’ve said “Note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned.”
No reasons as to why, but after several delays to the Switch version, and lower sales than expected sales, despite great reviews the writing was kind of on the wall.
